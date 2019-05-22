Watch James Blake Perform Romantic ‘I’ll Come Too’ During KCRW Live Session

James Blake and his bandmates Rob McAndrews and Ben Assiter performed the first-ever live session at KCRW’s new Annenberg Performance Studio in California. They played “I’ll Come Too” for the station’s Morning Becomes Eclectic program, where they delivered a seven-song set. The song appears on the musician’s fourth studio album, 2019’s Assume Form.

Blake opened the ethereal ballad with delicately hummed melodies from Bruno Nicolai’s “La Contessa, Incontro,” which he looped to serve as an undercurrent for the romantic song that finds the singer yearning to be wherever the one he loves goes. “I’ll go under your wing/I’ll slot right in between the cracks between you and him,” he soulfully sings, hitting falsetto heights. “I don’t wanna go home/Shall we drive from zone to zone?/I wouldn’t do this on my own/But I’m not on my own tonight.”

He previously released videos for Assume Form tracks “Barefoot in the Park,” which features Rosalía, and “Mile High” with Travis Scott and Metro Boomin. The album also houses collaborations from André 3000 and Moses Sumney. Blake is slated to perform during Jay-Z’s curated Made in America Festival over Labor Day Weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.