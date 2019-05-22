×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Song You Need To Know: Kota The Friend, 'Solar Return' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch James Blake Perform Romantic ‘I’ll Come Too’ During KCRW Live Session

Song appears on artist’s fourth studio LP, Assume Form

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

James Blake and his bandmates Rob McAndrews and Ben Assiter performed the first-ever live session at KCRW’s new Annenberg Performance Studio in California. They played “I’ll Come Too” for the station’s Morning Becomes Eclectic program, where they delivered a seven-song set. The song appears on the musician’s fourth studio album, 2019’s Assume Form.

Blake opened the ethereal ballad with delicately hummed melodies from Bruno Nicolai’s “La Contessa, Incontro,” which he looped to serve as an undercurrent for the romantic song that finds the singer yearning to be wherever the one he loves goes. “I’ll go under your wing/I’ll slot right in between the cracks between you and him,” he soulfully sings, hitting falsetto heights. “I don’t wanna go home/Shall we drive from zone to zone?/I wouldn’t do this on my own/But I’m not on my own tonight.”

Related

rosalia james blake
Watch James Blake, Rosalia Collide in New 'Barefoot in the Park' Video
Travis Scott, Cardi B Lead 2019 Made in America Festival Lineup

He previously released videos for Assume Form tracks “Barefoot in the Park,” which features Rosalía, and “Mile High” with Travis Scott and Metro Boomin. The album also houses collaborations from André 3000 and Moses Sumney. Blake is slated to perform during Jay-Z’s curated Made in America Festival over Labor Day Weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad