Watch James Blake Swoon Through ‘I’ll Come Too’ on ‘Ellen’

James Blake made his daytime TV debut with a performance of his lovestruck ballad “I’ll Come Too” on Ellen Friday.

Prior to the performance, DeGeneres praised Blake’s vocals and the singer-songwriter lived up to the hype, gracefully moving through the soulful love song and swinging back-and-forth from his falsetto as he sang, “I don’t wanna go home/Shall we drive from zone to zone?/I wouldn’t do this on my own/But I’m not on my own tonight.”

Blake’s Ellen performance comes days after he and his bandmates, Rob McAndrews and Ben Assiter, performed the first live session at KCRW’s new Annenberg Performance Studio in California. The trio also performed “I’ll Come Too” as part of a seven-song set on the station’s Morning Becomes Eclectic program.

“I’ll Come Too” appears on Blake’s most recent album, Assume Form, which arrived in January and marked his first LP since 2016’s The Colour in Anything. Blake will spend much of the summer touring Europe, though he has a handful of North American dates scheduled for this fall, including stops at Made in America in Philadelphia and Austin City Limits Festival in Austin.