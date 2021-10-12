Watch James Blake Perform ‘Funeral’ on ‘Fallon’

James Blake appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his recent song “Funeral” with the help of U.K. rapper Slowthai. The duo took the emotive track’s title literally, evoking a mourning event on the late night show’s stage.

The performance comes a day after Blake released a music video for the updated version of “Funeral,” which also features Slowthai. The original rendition of the track comes off the musician’s new album Friends That Break Your Heart.

Friends That Break Your Heart marks Blake’s first full-length album since 2018’s Assume Form. The album, which Blake described as a concept album, features appearances from SZA, JID, SwaVay, and Monica Martin. In December 2020, the singer dropped his Covers EP, including his surprise hit rendition of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed.”

Blake’s tour in support of his new album kicked off in September, with the month-long, U.S.-spanning trek concluding October 16th and 17th with two nights at Atlanta’s Tabernacle.