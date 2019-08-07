Watch James Blake’s Bizarre, Romantic ‘Can’t Believe the Way We Flow’ Video

James Blake melds the surreal and the sentimental with his new video for “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow.”

Director Frank Lebon sets the electro-soul cut to a dizzying montage of scenes between 30 real-life couples: arguing over breakfast, cleaning toilets, having sex and carrying on with their ordinary lives. Lebon also fills the clip with more random touches, including moments of what appears to be bird shit falling on people — including Blake, who sheepishly sings the track on a city bench. In contrast, the visual centerpiece is a stunning kiss compiled from shots of the couples’ faces inching closer in almost slow-motion.

“Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” appears on Blake’s January-issued fourth LP, Assume Form, which also includes the singles “Don’t Miss It,” “Mile High,” “Lullaby for My Insomniac,” “Barefoot in the Park” and “Mulholland.”

Blake will continue to promote the album on a fall U.S. tour that launches September 1st in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and wraps October 12th at the Austin City Limits Festival.