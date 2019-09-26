Watch James Blake Perform ‘Are You in Love?’ on ‘Kimmel’

James Blake took the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live to offer an emotional rendition of his recent track “Are You in Love?” The performance was meant to be televised, but due to a long-running interview with presidential hopeful Joe Biden Blake’s affecting performance is online-only.

In the clip, Blake keeps things simple, allowing the deep emotive quality of the song to do the work. He stands on a back-lit stage with a moody backdrop and sings into the microphone without any instruments or backing musicians to accompany him. “I was set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight, following an appearance by former Vice President Joe Biden,” Blake noted on Instagram. “Unfortunately their conversation ran over and my performance will now be aired in the near future. However it is available online.”

“Are You in Love?” comes off Blake’s fourth album Assume Form, which dropped in January. The album includes pair-ups with Outkast’s André 3000, Travis Scott and producer Metro Boomin, as well as Moses Sumney and Rosalía. This year Blake also collaborated with Bon Iver on the band’s latest album i,i.