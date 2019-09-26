 Watch James Blake Perform ‘Are You in Love?’ on ‘Kimmel’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Hear PnB Rock, Nicki Minaj, Murda Beatz Team for New Song 'Fendi' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch James Blake Perform ‘Are You in Love?’ on ‘Kimmel’

The song comes off his latest album Assume Form

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

James Blake took the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live to offer an emotional rendition of his recent track “Are You in Love?” The performance was meant to be televised, but due to a long-running interview with presidential hopeful Joe Biden Blake’s affecting performance is online-only.

In the clip, Blake keeps things simple, allowing the deep emotive quality of the song to do the work. He stands on a back-lit stage with a moody backdrop and sings into the microphone without any instruments or backing musicians to accompany him. “I was set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight, following an appearance by former Vice President Joe Biden,” Blake noted on Instagram. “Unfortunately their conversation ran over and my performance will now be aired in the near future. However it is available online.”

“Are You in Love?” comes off Blake’s fourth album Assume Form, which dropped in January. The album includes pair-ups with Outkast’s André 3000, Travis Scott and producer Metro Boomin, as well as Moses Sumney and Rosalía. This year Blake also collaborated with Bon Iver on the band’s latest album i,i.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.