James Blake Recruits Andre 3000, Travis Scott for New LP, ‘Assume Form’

James Blake enlisted Outkast’s André 3000, Travis Scott and producer Metro Boomin for his upcoming fourth album, Assume Form, out January 18th via Republic Records. The record also features guest spots from singer-songwriters Moses Sumney and Rosalía.

The 12-track Assume Form, which follows 2016’s The Colour in Anything, will include “Don’t Miss It,” one of two new songs he issued in 2018. The other, “If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead,” does not appear on the LP.

Blake will promote the album on a headlining North American tour. The 17-date trek launches February 18th in Atlanta, Georgia and concludes March 16th in Los Angeles, California.

In the interim since The Colour in Anything, Blake collaborated with numerous artists – contributing to Jay-Z’s 4:44, Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Oneohtrix Point Never’s Age Of and the Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack.

Assume Form Track List

1. “Assume Form”

2. “Mile High” (featuring Travis Scott & Metro Boomin)

3. “Tell Them” (featuring Moses Sumner, Metro Boomin)

4. “Into The Red”

5. “Barefoot In The Park” (featuring Rosalía)

6. “Can’t Believe The Way We Flow”

7. “Are You In Love?”

8. “Where’s The Catch?” (featuring André 3000)

9. “I’ll Come Too”

10. “Power On”

11. “Don’t Miss It”

12. “Lullaby For My Insomniac”