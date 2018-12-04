James Blake Plots 2019 Headlining Tour

James Blake will embark on a headlining North American tour next February. The trek launches February 18th at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia and includes stops in cities like Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Portland and Oakland, as well as a two-night stand in New York City, February 24th and 25th. The tour wraps March 16th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.
Tickets go on sale December 7th at 10 a.m. local time via Blake’s website. An artist pre-sale starts tomorrow, December 5th, while local pre-sales begin December 6th.
Blake released his last studio album, The Colour in Anything, in 2016, while this year he shared two new songs, “If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead” and “Don’t Miss It.” Over the past two years, he’s remained a go-to collaborator for a variety of artists, notably contributing to records like Jay-Z’s 4:44, Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Oneohtrix Point Never’s Age Of and the Black Panther soundtrack, which was curated by Kendrick Lamar.
James Blake Tour Dates
February 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
February 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
February 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
February 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
February 24 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
February 25 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
February 27 – Toronto, Ontario @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
February 28 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia
March 2 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
March 3 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
March 4 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
March 8 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
March 9 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Harbour Convention Centre
March 10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
March 12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
March 15 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
March 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Add a comment