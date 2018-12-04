James Blake Plots 2019 Headlining Tour

James Blake will embark on a headlining North American tour next February. The trek launches February 18th at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia and includes stops in cities like Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Portland and Oakland, as well as a two-night stand in New York City, February 24th and 25th. The tour wraps March 16th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets go on sale December 7th at 10 a.m. local time via Blake’s website. An artist pre-sale starts tomorrow, December 5th, while local pre-sales begin December 6th.

Blake released his last studio album, The Colour in Anything, in 2016, while this year he shared two new songs, “If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead” and “Don’t Miss It.” Over the past two years, he’s remained a go-to collaborator for a variety of artists, notably contributing to records like Jay-Z’s 4:44, Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Oneohtrix Point Never’s Age Of and the Black Panther soundtrack, which was curated by Kendrick Lamar.

James Blake Tour Dates

February 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

February 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

February 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

February 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

February 24 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

February 25 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

February 27 – Toronto, Ontario @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

February 28 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia

March 2 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 3 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

March 4 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

March 8 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

March 9 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Harbour Convention Centre

March 10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

March 12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

March 15 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

March 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium