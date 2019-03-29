See James Bay, Julia Michaels’ Intimate ‘Peer Pressure’ Video

James Bay has shared the video for his recent Julia Michaels-featuring single “Peer Pressure,” the English singer’s first new song of 2019.

The video finds Bay and Michaels intimately performing the single onstage in an empty nightclub as the camera circles around the pair. The “Peer Pressure” video premiered on video screens in New York’s Time Square Friday ahead of its YouTube release.

Bay previously said of the song in a statement, “I think it can be easy to stay very guarded in life, and not let anybody in, past your personal armor. These guards we all put up every day for different reasons. In writing ‘Peer Pressure’ Julia and I wanted to talk about how, when the right person comes along, they can break through any armor and with love, get straight to you. It’s about that person who, no matter how much of a guard you hold up, finds their way through to you.”

Bay, who released his second album Electric Light in 2018, is in the midst of a headlining North American tour that concludes April 3rd in Seattle; he’ll serve as opener for Ed Sheeran’s European stadium tour this summer.