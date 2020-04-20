 James Bay in 'In My Room' Video Series - Rolling Stone
‘In My Room’ With James Bay

The singer-songwriter performs “Scars,” “Us,” and “Hold Back the River,” while noting the importance on staying united through this difficult time

Rolling Stone and Gibson have teamed up to offer a special weeklong series of music performances and the first-ever chance for music fans to make a charitable donation to support musicians and walk away with a signature guitar.

Rolling Stone‘s In My Room, presented by Gibson, will feature performances from iconic Gibson artists Joan Jett, James Bay, and Lukas Nelson. In My Room airs intimate concerts every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3 p.m. ET on our Instagram.

First up is Bay, who kicks off his set with “Scars,” from his 2015 LP, Chaos and the Calm. Bay tells the camera that the track is about “realizing when you’ve lost something or someone, [and] that person or thing was so vital to you,” he says, “that you can’t make that mistake again.”

Bay then shifts to “Us” from 2018’s Electric Light, which he acknowledges is fitting for the pandemic. “They feel relevant all the time,” he says of the song’s lyrics. “It’s a song about being united and being connected to each other, and just the sheer importance of that. Which right now I think is very relevant — despite us needing to be distant, we need to stay together as one and be with each other at this difficult time.”

Bay closes his intimate performance with “Hold Back the River.” “Once upon a different life/We rode our bikes into the sky,” he sings, strumming his acoustic guitar. “But now we crawl against the tide/Those distant days are flashing by.”

Here’s more information on the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In This Article: direct, GibsonJamesBay, In My Room, James Bay

