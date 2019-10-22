James Arthur Plots 2020 North American Tour

James Arthur announced a 2020 North American tour spanning 28 dates. The Spring jaunt, featuring Delacey as opener, launches April 4th in Indianapolis, Indiana and wraps May 24th in Phoenix, Arizona.
General tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 25th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation and Arthur’s official site. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, October 22nd at 10 a.m. local time.
The British singer-songwriter, who concluded a run of headlining U.S. shows in September, is currently performing throughout the U.K. The upcoming trek, which promotes Arthur’s recently issued third LP, You, will follow an additional run of U.K. and European dates in early 2020.
You features guest spots from Blink-182’s Travis Barker (the title-track), Ty Dolla $ign (“Treehouse”) and Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara (“Unconditionally”). The album follows Arthur’s eponymous 2013 debut and 2016’s Back From the Edge; the latter record includes the single “Say You Won’t Let Go,” which has earned over 1 billion YouTube views.
James Arthur Tour Dates
April 4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
April 5 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
April 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
April 11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
April 12 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
April 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
April 15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
April 17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
April 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
April 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
April 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
April 24 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
April 27 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
April 28 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
April 30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
May 1 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
May 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
May 6 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
May 7 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
May 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
May 12 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
May 13 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
May 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
May 19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theatre
May 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren