Hear Jakob Dylan Cover Mamas and the Papas’ Classic ‘Go Where You Wanna Go’

Jakob Dylan unveiled a bustling cover of the Mamas and the Papas’ 1965 classic, “Go Where You Wanna Go,” that will appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming documentary about the Laurel Canyon music scene, Echo In the Canyon. The soundtrack arrives May 24th via BMG, the same day the film opens in Los Angeles.

Dylan (who also produced the film) recorded the track with former Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes member, Jade Castrinos. The pair share vocal duties over an elaborate arrangement bursting with orchestral elements that still leaves room for a screaming guitar solo towards the end.

Echo In the Canyon director Andrew Slater also produced the film’s soundtrack, which features an all-star lineup of artists covering classic songs from the era including Beck, Cat Power, Josh Homme, Fiona Apple, Norah Jones, Eric Clapton, Regina Spektor, Neil Young and Stephen Stills. Many of the songs were recorded in the same Los Angeles studios where the originals were cut, such as Sunset Sound and Western Recorders.

Echo In the Canyon will explore the history fo the “California sound” and how it emerged from a tight-knit community of artists that often showed up at each others’ houses, played in-progress songs and took inspiration from each other’s music. The film will also look at how these artists influenced the next generation of songwriters.

Echo In the Canyon will feature extensive interviews with Tom Petty (to whom the film is dedicated), David Crosby, Brian Wilson, Jackson Browne, Roger McGuinn, Michelle Phillips, Ringo Starr and more. Following its May 24th premiere in Los Angeles, the film will open in New York City May 31st. A country-wide release is slated for June.

Echo In the Canyon Soundtrack Track List

1. “Go Where You Wanna Go” (feat. Jade Castrinos)

2. “The Bells Of Rhymney” (feat. Beck)

3. “You Showed Me” (feat. Cat Power)

4. “She” (feat. Josh Homme)

5. “In My Room” (feat. Fiona Apple)

6. “Goin’ Back” (feat. Beck)

7. “Never My Love” (feat. Norah Jones)

8. “It Won’t Be Wrong” (feat. Fiona Apple)

9. “No Matter What You Do” (feat. Regina Spektor)

10. “Questions” (feat. Jakob Dylan, Stephen Stills)

11. “I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times” (feat. Neil Young)

12. “Expecting To Fly” (feat. Regina Spektor)

13. “What’s Happening” (feat. Neil Young)