Watch Jake Shears’ Glam-Inspired ‘Everything I’ll Ever Need’ Video

Former Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears has never hidden the fact that he’s inspired by glam rock icons such as Elton John and Freddie Mercury. He’s often in slinky, body-baring outfits that sparkle and show off more than his disco dreams. And in the video for “Everything I’ll Ever Need,” a track from his self-titled debut — which was released in August — he bares it all once again.

It opens with Shears onstage, reclining atop a piano in Elton-esque glittery glasses. Then with a quick-cut, he’s in new duds, singing among the audience, until he leaves the theater and is seen running through the deserted streets of New Orleans and ends up alone at the Mississippi River. He eventually falls back into a bed full of pillows as he repeats the lyrics, “I sleep with pillows piled around me like a cloud.”

Shears — who also released his memoir at the beginning of 2018 — moved to New Orleans earlier this year after his relationship with filmmaker Chris Moukarbel ended. He told Rolling Stone this summer that he felt “like an animal that gets wounded in the woods and needs to go crawl away to die somewhere” when he started working on the album.

The video for “Everything I’ll Ever Need” is another collaboration with director Mac Boucher, and Shears told Paper that the videos “were made in a triptych. They all sort of go together and they were shot within a five day period of each other.”

