Jake Johnson’s Foul-Mouthed Basketball Coach Leads New Netflix Comedy ‘Hoops’

A foul-mouthed basketball coach played by Jake Johnson is the star of Hoops, Netflix’s new animated comedy series from writer and producer Ben Hoffman.

Johnson, who previously worked with Hoffman on New Girl, voices Coach Ben Hopkins, a petty and bad-tempered coach who is desperate to prove himself by training his underperforming high school basketball team into champions. He’s got his work cut out for him: as shown in the series teaser, Hopkins can barely get the ball in the net himself, and not without cussing out the entire court.

Hoops also stars Rob Riggle as Barry Hopkins, Ben’s father, a former pro athlete who now runs a local steakhouse; Natasha Leggero as Shannon, Ben’s estranged wife; Ron Funches as Ron, the team’s even-tempered assistant coach; Cleo King as Opal, the principal of Lenwood High; and A.D. Miles as Matty, a 16-year-old seven-footer on the team who struggles with body image issues.

Hoops is executive produced by Hoffman, Johnson, Seth Cohen, M. Dickson, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Lord and Miller, best known as the directing duo behind The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, also helmed the Fox television series The Last Man on Earth, starring Will Forte.