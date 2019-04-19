Hear Jain’s New Song ‘Gloria’ About Making Authentic Art

French singer Jain released a new track, “Gloria,” on Friday, her first new music release since her sophomore album Souldier last August.

“Gloria” is an upbeat dance-pop track that describes the perils of fame and promotes being true to one’s own creativity. As Jain sings on the track: “I keep my freedom deep into my bones/I keep my freedom as it was my home/No, I will not fall for you, Gloria/You may glow in the dark, but glitter never lasts.”

“With this song Jain intends to personify glory, the one that tries to charm you and diverts your attention from what’s essential,” a spokesperson for Jain said in a statement. “‘Gloria’ is about knowing how to remain faithful to who you are, without being blinded by ephemeral visions.”

The release comes in between Jain’s performances at both Coachella weekends. She recently spoke to Rolling Stone about her music festival essentials.