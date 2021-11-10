 'Jagged' Trailer Recounts Alanis Morissette's Rise to Stardom - Rolling Stone
‘Jagged’ Trailer Recounts Alanis Morissette’s Rise to Stardom

The HBO documentary premieres November 18th

HBO has unveiled a trailer for Jagged, an upcoming documentary film that looks back on Alanis Morissette’s early success after she broke out in 1995. The film, directed by Alison Klayman and executive produced by Bill Simmons, is part of HBO’s Music Box series, which launched in July.

The trailer features footage of Morissette performing, along with talking head interviews about her ground-breaking album Jagged Little Pill. The film’s synopsis notes, “Featuring an in-depth interview with Alanis, as well as never-before-seen archival material, Jagged explores her beginnings as a young Canadian pop star, the rocky path she faced navigating the male-dominated music industry, and the glass ceiling she shattered on her journey to becoming the international icon and empowered artist she is today.”

In September, Morissette criticized Jagged, saying it “includes implications and facts that are simply not true” in a statement to Rolling Stone. In her statement, Morissette explained her involvement in the film, and why she no longer wishes to support it.

“I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill’s 25th anniversary and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown),” she said. “I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell. I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted.”

She added, “While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure — I ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell.”

HBO’s Music Box series will air weekly following the premiere of Jagged. Subsequent episodes include “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Listening to Kenny G,” and “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss.”

