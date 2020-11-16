See ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Star Lauren Patten Cover Ariana Grande’s ‘God Is a Woman’

In her role as Jo in Jagged Little Pill, Lauren Patten gave one of the most rousing performances during the 2019-20 Broadway season, which was cut prematurely short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her rendition of Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” regularly got audiences to their feet for what is surely a career highlight.

Nobody was quite sure if she or any of the other many talented performers and outstanding productions would receive any further attention as their future’s remain in limbo, but when the nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards were revealed October 15th, Patten was acknowledged with a nomination (as were many other cast members from the musical). Although no one is quite sure when the awards will happen in the coming weeks (let alone who will take home a statue), the cast continues to gather whenever possible to share their talents with fans, including a livestream for a Joe Biden fundraiser.

Patten herself performed a livestreamed concert from Rockwood Music Hall in Brooklyn back in September, and is doing another one next Sunday, November 22nd. (The proceeds are split between her, her two bandmates, and the venue to help keep them afloat during this tumultuous time.)

“Being able to be in a room together playing music has been really healing for me and the band during this time, and I hope it’s a welcome respite for folks watching from home, too,” Patten tells Rolling Stone. “We deeply miss playing for a full house at venues like Rockwood, but this has been a beautiful way to share our music during these times, especially with Covid-19 cases on the rise and the critical need to maintain social distancing.”

Here, we’re sharing an exclusive video of Patten singing Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman.”