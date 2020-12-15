‘Jagged Little Pill’ Reunion Concert: See Performances of Hit Songs From the Broadway Musical

On Sunday night, many members of the Broadway cast of the Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill reunited for the first time in nearly 10 months on a stage (after an earlier short segment included in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade) at the Shubert Studios in New York for Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert. The special performance featured the show’s stars — Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano — along with members of the ensemble and the band who all had to quarantine and meet Covid-safe protocols, so that they could meet perform selections from the show — which is, of course, based on Alanis Morissette’s classic album of the same name.

After the frantic, over-the-top energy of Ryan Murphy’s movie adaptation of Broadway’s The Prom on Netflix, it was refreshing to re-join this passionate cast of theater professionals as they mustered up the enthusiasm to perform the show’s songs to an empty room. Elizabeth Stanley, who plays Mary Jane, the matriarch of the show who, explained the quasi-staged concert set up, in which they would wear their “street clothes” and perform selections from JLP, explaining their characters’ backstories and belting out the hits.

The production — which is still on hiatus as restrictions remain on gatherings in enclosed spaces — is nominated for 15 Tony Awards including Best Musical (although there remains no updates about when those awards will be announced), and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. Proceeds from the ticketed livestream event will be donated to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, and help benefit the Save Our Stages movement in support of independent live venues.

Sunday’s production has been made available on-demand by Stellar for a limited time: purchase tickets by midnight on December 15th ET (11:59 p.m. ET) for access to view the concert through Wednesday Dec 16th at 11:59 p.m. ET.