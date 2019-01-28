‘Jagged Little Pill’ Musical Coming to Broadway This Fall

The musical adaptation of Alanis Morissette’s classic album Jagged Little Pill will officially debut on Broadway this fall. A theater and date will be announced at a later date.

With a book by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill weaves together the songs from Morissette’s album of the same name. Cody’s story follows the Healys, a “picture-perfect suburban family” facing a less-than-perfect world but in and outside of their home. Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin) directed the show while Tom Kitt (American Idiot, Next to Normal) composed original orchestrations. Frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaou choreographed the production.

“This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me,” Morissette said in a statement. “It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward. To work with Diablo Cody, whose heart is as open as her mind is bright and brave, has taken this record – which has meant so much to me – to a whole other level of depth, meaning and natural activism. Touching on topics that keep me up at night for how deeply I care about them, Diablo’s at once fierce, sensitive and hilarious voice—and her willingness to stay and deepen the course through this journey of creation has been one of the greatest gifts of my life.”

Jagged Little Pill has been in the works since 2013 and premiered at Cambridge, MA’s American Repertory Theatre last May where it ran for 79 sold out shows. The team behind the show has not yet announced if the A.R.T. cast will continue on with the show’s Broadway production.