‘Jagged Little Pill’ Cast to Appear in Special Livestream Performance

The Broadway cast of the Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill are reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 months for a special ticketed livestream performance of the show based on Alanis Morissette’s classic album of the same name.

Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert will bring Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, and more to the stage of Shubert Studios in New York for a night of performances taken from the show, airing Sunday, December 13th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

To help benefit the Save Our Stages movement in support of independent live venues, early ticket sales beginning Monday (November 9th) will be sold through partnered performing art centers and regional theaters across the country to their subscribers and single ticket buyers. The local venues will keep a portion of the ticket proceeds to support their future programming.

General on-sale tickets begin Monday, November 16th at the Stellar Tickets website, starting at $27 for early sales. Ticketholders will be able to stream the show on any computer browser (laptop or desktop), mobile web, the Stellar Android or iOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.