‘Jagged Little Pill’ Ends Broadway Run Due to Omicron

Jagged Little Pill, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name, is closing for good, The New York Times reports. It’s the first major Broadway show casualty ending due to Omicron.

The news comes following the production suspending performances beginning last Saturday, citing “a limited number of positive Covid test results.” On Monday night, the producers announced the show would end its run for good.

“The drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything,” the producers said in a statement. “We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and, due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company, need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill.

“In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors.”

While the musical is ending its current Broadway production, there is still more Jagged Little Pill to come: it’s being turned into a novel spearheaded by young adult author Eric Smith, in collaboration with the show’s creators, Morissette, Diablo Cody, and Glen Ballard. Jagged Little Pill: The Novel will arrive April 26 via Abrams’ imprint Amulet.