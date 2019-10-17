Jaden, Willow Smith Embark on Co-Headlining Tour

Jaden and Willow Smith are heading out on the road together. The Willow & Erys Tour will feature the siblings as co-headlining acts, kicking off November 12th at San Diego’s SOMA venue and playing stops throughout the U.S. and Canada, before wrapping December 19th at Los Angeles’ Novo club.
Both Smith siblings released full-length LPs this past July, with Willow Smith releasing her self-titled third album and Jaden Smith releasing his second LP Erys. Both albums featured contributions from Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky, and both siblings contributed to each other’s records. (Erys also enlisted features from Kid Cudi and Trinidad James.)
Outside of his music, Jaden Smith announced that he’ll be playing an “alternate reality” version of Kanye West in the upcoming Showtime series Omniverse, which is being executive produced by West as well as manager Scooter Braun. He also recently helped install a water filtration system in Flint, Michigan, with his company 501cThree.
Willow & Erys North American Tour Dates
November 12 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
November 13 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee
November 16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
November 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
November 18 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
November 20 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
November 21 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
November 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
November 24 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
November 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
November 26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
November 30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
December 1 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
December 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
December 6 – Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater
December 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
December 9 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove
December 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
December 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo