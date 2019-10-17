Jaden, Willow Smith Embark on Co-Headlining Tour

Jaden and Willow Smith are heading out on the road together. The Willow & Erys Tour will feature the siblings as co-headlining acts, kicking off November 12th at San Diego’s SOMA venue and playing stops throughout the U.S. and Canada, before wrapping December 19th at Los Angeles’ Novo club.

Both Smith siblings released full-length LPs this past July, with Willow Smith releasing her self-titled third album and Jaden Smith releasing his second LP Erys. Both albums featured contributions from Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky, and both siblings contributed to each other’s records. (Erys also enlisted features from Kid Cudi and Trinidad James.)

Outside of his music, Jaden Smith announced that he’ll be playing an “alternate reality” version of Kanye West in the upcoming Showtime series Omniverse, which is being executive produced by West as well as manager Scooter Braun. He also recently helped install a water filtration system in Flint, Michigan, with his company 501cThree.

Willow & Erys North American Tour Dates

November 12 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

November 13 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

November 16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

November 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

November 18 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

November 20 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

November 21 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

November 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

November 24 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

November 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

November 30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

December 1 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

December 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

December 6 – Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater

December 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

December 9 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

December 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

December 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo