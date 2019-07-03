×
Jaden Smith Enlists Tyler, the Creator, Kid Cudi for New ‘Erys’ LP

Hear new album single “Again”

Jaden Smith performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1, Indio, USA - 12 Apr 2019

Jaden Smith details new album 'Erys' and unveils "Again" single.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jaden Smith has unveiled the track list for his forthcoming album, Erys. The 17-song set will be released on Friday via MSFTS Music/Roc Nation/Republic Records. His sister Willow, Tyler, the Creator, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and Trinidad James are guest collaborators for Smith’s new studio album, which follows 2017’s Syre.

The rapper unveiled the LP’s new single “Again” during Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 program on Apple Music. Smith described the different personalities between his two studio albums. “Syre is the nice one, kind of the more sensitive one,” he told Lowe. “And Erys is just kind of like, doesn’t really care at all.”

He also discussed the collaborations on the album. “I got Tyler’s verse so last minute, like right at the deadline of the album,” he said. He also called Kid Cudi his favorite artist. “Something that people don’t know is me and Cudi have been making songs together since before I released my first project,” he explained. “He’s kind of been mentoring me my entire exploration through music.”

Erys Track List
1. “P”
2. “I”
3. “N”
4. “K”
5. “Noize” featuring Tyler, the Creator
6. “i-drip-or-is”
7. “Again” featuring Syre
8. “Got It”
9. “Fire Dept”
10. “Mission” featuring Trinidad James
11. “Summertime in Paris” featuring Willow
12. “Blackout”
13. “Pain”
14. “Chateau” featuring A$AP Rocky
15. “On My Own” featuring Kid Cudi
16. “Riot”
17. “Erys”

