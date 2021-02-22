 Jaden Smith Hits the Ocean in Dreamy 'Photograph' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
Jaden Smith Hits the Ocean in Dreamy ‘Photograph’ Video

Smith directed the visual

Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Jaden Smith swims and lazes on the beach in the new video for “Photograph.”

Shot in New Providence, Bahamas, and directed by Smith himself, the video features scenes of Smith staring at the pink sunset, closing his eyes on a float, swimming through the current, and lying facedown in the sand. He floats down to the ocean floor fully clothed, clutching a Polaroid. “Thought I might write a song,” he sings. “Hoped you might sing along.”

Last fall, Smith released “I’m Ready,” featured on the PlayStation video game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In August 2020, he dropped CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, a 17-track album that included his quarantine track “Cabin Fever,” “Falling for You” featuring Justin Bieber, and “Endless Summer” with Raury.

CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 is a labor of love,” Smith said of the record. “It is a psychedelic movement of peace. It is the end of multiple eras for me as an artist, and I am so excited to share it with the world. Let rainbows and flowers be with you.”

