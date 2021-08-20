Jaden Smith Previews New Album ‘CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition’ With ‘Summer’

Jaden Smith has released a new song, “Summer,” which will appear on his upcoming project, CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition, out August 27th via MSFTS Music/Roc Nation.

“Summer” is a hazy ode to the hedonistic joys that always accompany the hottest, laziest months of the year. “I pop a pill and then we fuck until we slumber,” Jaden croons on the hook, “And now my handprint on your ass because you’re sunburnt.”

CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition is described as a “deluxe alternative album” and seems to be based partly on Jaden’s 2020 album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. There’s some tracklist overlap between the two records — including the Justin Bieber collaboration “Falling for You” — but also new remixes (like a reworking of “Endless Summer” with Joey Bada$$) and new songs like “Summer,” the previously released “Bye,” and “Our Psychedelic Love Story,” featuring the Australian band Babe Rainbow.

“I really don’t know what to say,” Jaden said of the new album in a statement. “Making this album has really been one of the hardest things I’ve ever put myself through. This is for the DayTrippers and all the Lonely Hearts, I love you and we won’t be crying forever.”