Jaden Smith Drops ‘I’m Ready’ From ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Soundtrack

Jaden Smith has released the official music video for “I’m Ready,” his new single featured on the soundtrack to the PlayStation video game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Written by Smith, Omarr Rambert, and Josiah Bell, “I’m Ready” acts as Miles Morales’ theme song in the game while he fights villains under the Spider-Man alias. The video cuts together game footage with Jaden Smith on a rooftop, overlooking Spider-Man’s home city of New York at sunset. The music video was directed by Gavin Filipiak and produced by Brandon Akiaten and Sean Thomas.

Jaden Smith released his third studio album CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 this past August. The LP consists of 17 tracks, including the Covid-19-themed single “Cabin Fever,” the Justin Bieber collaboration “Falling for You,” and “Endless Summer” featuring Raury.

“CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 is a labor of love,” Smith wrote of the album. “It is a psychedelic movement of peace. It is the end of multiple eras for me as an artist, and I am so excited to share it with the world. Let rainbows and flowers be with you.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released last week on PlayStation 4, as well as a launch title for the next-generation console PlayStation 5.