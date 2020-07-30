Jaden Smith Pines for a World Without Quarantine in ‘Cabin Fever’ Video

Jaden Smith brings a psychedelic look to quarantine in his video for “Cabin Fever,” the COVID-themed love song he released earlier this month.

The visual — self-directed by Smith under the pseudonym Wavy Baby — shows him trying to ask a girl out by holding up signs outside her bedroom window. But his paramour is responsibly practicing social distancing, so no luck. Instead, Smith gets driven around Malibu in a modern beach coupe, does a few moonwalks on a deserted country road, and goes surfing with some of his friends — and eventually, his love interest does join him in frolicking on the sand.

It’s a dreamy, technicolor way to make the best of a bad situation, but with a decent dose of reality sprinkled throughout, as Smith makes visual references to ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and the Justice for Breonna Taylor movement.

Smith released his last album, Erys, in July 2019. He was set to tour with Justin Bieber and Kehlani this year in support of Bieber’s album Changes, but the live dates were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour would have kicked off May 14th in Seattle and run through September 26th.