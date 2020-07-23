Jaden Smith Contemplates Quarantine Love on ‘Cabin Fever’

Jaden Smith is the latest artist to meditate on COVID-19 quarantine in a new single: “Cabin Fever,” which Smith refers to as a “quarantine love song.”

“It’s made to be listened to when the sun is setting and you’re feeling good,” he added.

Produced by BURNS (Lady Gaga, A$AP Rocky, PARTYNEXTDOOR), the track sees Smith pining to be near the person he cares most about. “I wanna feel your body on me/Tall palm trees and kaleidoscope dreams/I’m at home thinking about you and me,” he sings.

Smith released his last album, Erys, in July 2019. He was set to tour with Justin Bieber and Kehlani this year in support of Bieber’s album Changes, but the live dates were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour would have kicked off May 14th in Seattle and run through September 26th.

Last year, Smith spoke with Rolling Stone about learning from his mentor Tyler, the Creator, and exposing himself to more classic music. “Tyler told me that I needed to start listening to more old music because he’s pretty much like my taste in music wasn’t there — I needed to listen to old music and I needed to educate myself,” he said. “If I really am going to be an artist, I need to know who came before me.”