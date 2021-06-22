Jaden Smith Drops New Summer Single ‘Bye’

Jaden Smith has released “Bye,” a breezy summer track that also happens to be the first single of his upcoming collaborative album, CTV3 Day Trippers Edition.

Written by Smith and produced by Lido (Ariana Grande, Halsey, Chance the Rapper), “Bye” describes going for a drive to the beach in the hopes of repairing a relationship. “I’m feeling Santa Barbara strong/She got her face in a phone, she got places to go,” Smith sings. “Well, at least let me take you home/There’s some tequila in here, I’m not tasting it though.”

“I was sad when I made this song, but I’m happy it’s out,” Smith said in a statement. “Welcome to CTV3, welcome to trippy summer. It was the time of our lives.”

The release date for CTV3 Day Trippers Edition has yet to be announced, but the album will feature collaborations with Justin Bieber, Joey Badass, Babe Rainbow, and ¿Téo?, among others. Last August, Smith released CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, a 17-track album that included his quarantine track “Cabin Fever,” “Falling for You” featuring Justin Bieber, and “Endless Summer” with Raury. In November, he shared the standalone single “I’m Ready,” featured on the PlayStation video game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.