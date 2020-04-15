 Supergroup Jaded Hearts Club Unveil Raucous Marvin Gaye Cover - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Audible Is Letting Everyone Stream More Than 300 Books For Free Right Now Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Supergroup Jaded Hearts Club Unveil Stomping Cover of Marvin Gaye’s ‘This Love Starved Heart of Mine’

Band boasts members of Muse, Blur, Jet, Last Shadow Puppets and the Zutons

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Jaded Hearts Club – a supergroup featuring members of Muse, Blur, Jet, Last Shadow Puppets and the Zutons – unveiled a new rendition of the Marvin Gaye rarity, “This Love Starved Heart of Mine (It’s Killing Me).”

Gaye originally recorded the track in 1967, not long after his breakout hit “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” though “This Love Starved Heart of Mine” wouldn’t see release until 1994. The Jaded Hearts Club take the original’s stomping soul groove and crank it up several notches with grizzly riffs, prog-y synths and wailing lead vocals from Jet’s Nic Cester.

“As soon as I heard ‘This Love Starved Heart Of Mine’ I knew Nic Cester from Jet is one of the few people who could actually sing it,” guitarist and band founder Jamie Davis said in a statement. “Nic’s vocal has that gut-wrenching on-pitch scream and raw charisma that provide the driving power needed. The track is like a runaway train — big, brassy, brash… a soul classic.”

Davis — who previously ran Blur guitarist Graham Coxon’s label Transcopic Records — corralled the Jaded Hearts Club back in 2017 after he gave up looking for a Beatles cover band to play his birthday party and decided instead to form his own. The lineup boasts Davis, Coxon, Cester, the Last Shadow Puppets’ Miles Kane, Muse’s Matt Bellamy and the Zutons’ Sean Payne. The Jaded Hearts Club have spent the past few years playing scattered shows — including one with special guest Paul McCartney — and recently decided to cut an album of Northern Soul classics.

“We listened to hours and hours of songs from the Northern Soul/Motown period to choose the right 10 for an album,” Bellamy said. “This perfectly sums up what we are trying to do as The Jaded Hearts Club — to shed light on some of the greatest lost songs ever written.”

A release date and title for the album have yet to be announced. “This Love Starved Heart of Mine” marks the band’s second studio offering, following their take on the Isley Brothers’ “Nobody But Me.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Blur, Jet, Last Shadow Puppets, Muse

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.