Supergroup Jaded Hearts Club Unveil Stomping Cover of Marvin Gaye’s ‘This Love Starved Heart of Mine’

The Jaded Hearts Club – a supergroup featuring members of Muse, Blur, Jet, Last Shadow Puppets and the Zutons – unveiled a new rendition of the Marvin Gaye rarity, “This Love Starved Heart of Mine (It’s Killing Me).”

Gaye originally recorded the track in 1967, not long after his breakout hit “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” though “This Love Starved Heart of Mine” wouldn’t see release until 1994. The Jaded Hearts Club take the original’s stomping soul groove and crank it up several notches with grizzly riffs, prog-y synths and wailing lead vocals from Jet’s Nic Cester.

“As soon as I heard ‘This Love Starved Heart Of Mine’ I knew Nic Cester from Jet is one of the few people who could actually sing it,” guitarist and band founder Jamie Davis said in a statement. “Nic’s vocal has that gut-wrenching on-pitch scream and raw charisma that provide the driving power needed. The track is like a runaway train — big, brassy, brash… a soul classic.”

Davis — who previously ran Blur guitarist Graham Coxon’s label Transcopic Records — corralled the Jaded Hearts Club back in 2017 after he gave up looking for a Beatles cover band to play his birthday party and decided instead to form his own. The lineup boasts Davis, Coxon, Cester, the Last Shadow Puppets’ Miles Kane, Muse’s Matt Bellamy and the Zutons’ Sean Payne. The Jaded Hearts Club have spent the past few years playing scattered shows — including one with special guest Paul McCartney — and recently decided to cut an album of Northern Soul classics.

“We listened to hours and hours of songs from the Northern Soul/Motown period to choose the right 10 for an album,” Bellamy said. “This perfectly sums up what we are trying to do as The Jaded Hearts Club — to shed light on some of the greatest lost songs ever written.”

A release date and title for the album have yet to be announced. “This Love Starved Heart of Mine” marks the band’s second studio offering, following their take on the Isley Brothers’ “Nobody But Me.”