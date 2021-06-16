 Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Unreleased Tupac Poem on His 50th Birthday - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Here Are the Excuses Republicans Are Giving for Voting Against Honoring Capitol Police Officers
Home Music Music News

Jada Pinkett Smith Reads Unreleased Tupac Poem to Mark Late Rapper’s 50th Birthday

Smith says she believes Tupac wrote the poem, “Lost Soulz,” while he was in Rikers

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tupac Shakur, Jada Pinkett Smith

Tupac Shakur, Jada Pinkett Smith

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages/AP Images; Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith shared what she believes to be a previously unreleased Tupac poem to mark what would have been the late rapper’s 50th birthday, June 16th (although Smith admittedly got a headstart and posted the poem on Instagram on June 15th).

The poem is titled “Lost Soulz,” and while Smith noted that Pac had a song of the same name on the Gang Related soundtrack, she said, “I believe this was the original concept, because he wrote this, I believe, when he was at Rikers.”

Smith proceeded to read the poem, which closes with the poignant lines: “When the purest hearts are torn apart/Lost souls are all that’s left/Down on my knees I beg of God/To save me from this fate/Let me live to see what was gold in me/Before it’s all too late.”

“Let’s remember him for that which we loved most… his way with words,” Smith added in her caption accompanying the poem.

In This Article: Jada Pinkett Smith, Tupac Shakur

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.