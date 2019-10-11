 Jada Kingdom Is Breezy and Blissful on New Song ‘Finally’ – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Hear Jada Kingdom’s Breezy, Blissful ‘Finally’

Jamaican singer returns with her fifth single of 2019

The Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom broke out with “Best You Ever Had (B.Y.E.H.),” a bouncy track about a cruelly one-sided relationship: “You tore my heart out and threw it in the bin,” she sang, “but I still wanna bless you.”

The narrator of “Finally” is in a better place. “You put me in a mood — me like it,” the singer announces at the start of the track. “Finally” is a warm club record without a hint of tension. The flickering beat, with filigreed guitar sliding behind stabbing piano, comes courtesy of Khorder Soul, who also produced previous Kingdom songs like “Long Term.”

Kingdom has flitted through styles on a series of recent singles: Listeners will find playful dancehall like “Banana,” head-nod reggae on “Best You Ever Had,” and something close to the opulence of Eighties Quiet Storm on “Medicine.” “I got my sound from Nina Simone, a little bit of Erykah Badu, and jazz music,” Kingdom said earlier this year. “I mixed them — and then added the Jamaican thing.”

 

 

 

