 Song You Need to Know: Jacquees, “Verify” – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next How the Pentagon Thinks About the Climate Crisis Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Jacquees, Young Thug, and Gunna Want to Teach You How to Verify Your Relationships

Acrobatic singer and Atlanta stars get equal parts sensual and ridiculous on their latest collaboration, “Verify”

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All

Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock; Mark Horton/Getty Images; RMV/Shutterstock

Good — or at least entertaining — R&B often succeeds on how well it embraces the highest of stakes. When it comes to the expansive inner worlds of rhythm and blues, the flirting is Machiavellian, everyone spits game like the Bard, and the subsequent sex is never just sex; it’s life-changing. Jacquees consistently upholds this ideal. On “Verify,” featuring Young Thug and Gunna, he spins a ludicrous hook over gentle strings and stuttering drums: “Yes, I love your physical, but it’s your energy / I got no fear to put you on a pedestal, but are you trustin’ me.” In the real world, this would be an embarrassing come-on, but the Cash Money singer’s silky voice expertly sells the theatrics.

Related

Beabadoobee
Song You Need To Know: beabadoobee, 'I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus'
Song You Need to Know: Soccer Mommy, 'Lucy'

Young Thug and Gunna are very concerned with verifying that their lovers are trustworthy, thorough, and worthy of their love. According to Thug, Lamborghinis and Ferraris are one way to be verified, but Gunna doesn’t want to verify his significant other until he determines how much lean she can sip. The entire process seems vague and likely ill-equipped to authenticate a long string of potential partners. Fortunately, the mentor and protégé have innate chemistry that lets their back-and-forth, 16-bar verse sound immaculate.

In December, during the midst of his “King of R&B” run, Jacquees described what differentiates his sophomore album from his debut, 4275. “Subject matter, of course it’s always going to be like the same type of subject, but in a different way of saying it,” Jacquees said. “Different production, this time I’m trying to make you dance a little more. I’m just on a different type of cool. I just want you to get out your seat if you’re in a club or if you’re somewhere I want you to turn it up and jam. I want you to feel like you want to dance, like you want to step or something.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.