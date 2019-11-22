 Jacquees, Self-Proclaimed King of R&B, in The First Time Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
The First Time: Jacquees

“King of R&B” discusses meeting Lil Wayne, Birdman, creating his signature high-pitched vocal belt

Jacquees sat down for a First Time interview with Rolling Stone to tackle the all-important question: When was the first time he felt like the “King of R&B”?

“The first time I felt like the King of R&B was when I posted that video,” he said, referring to the December 2018 Instagram video where he first used the moniker.

Fuck it !!!

Jacquees would later go on to name his new album King of R&B, released this month.

The Atlanta artist also discussed the song that made him fall in love with R&B, the first time meeting Lil Wayne, the first time dealing with a crazy fan, the first time he saw Birdman do his signature “hand rub” in person, and the first time he ever made his recognizable “eee eee eee” vocal on a song.

