The First Time: Jacquees

Jacquees sat down for a First Time interview with Rolling Stone to tackle the all-important question: When was the first time he felt like the “King of R&B”?

“The first time I felt like the King of R&B was when I posted that video,” he said, referring to the December 2018 Instagram video where he first used the moniker.

Jacquees would later go on to name his new album King of R&B, released this month.

The Atlanta artist also discussed the song that made him fall in love with R&B, the first time meeting Lil Wayne, the first time dealing with a crazy fan, the first time he saw Birdman do his signature “hand rub” in person, and the first time he ever made his recognizable “eee eee eee” vocal on a song.