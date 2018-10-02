Jacquees Drops a Remix of Drake’s ‘Jaded’ After Recent Controversy with Ella Mai

After a week of controversy, Jacquees drops his latest “Quemix,” this time taking on Drake’s “Jaded.” What’s a “Quemix,” you ask? It’s what happens when a young Cash Money singer remixes so many popular songs that you might as well give them all a catchy name.

One of Jacquees’s defining traits, besides his penchant for excessive vocal runs, is an adept knowledge of how to exploit another artist’s record. On “Jaded,” the young singer takes 90 seconds to flesh out the world of the original Scorpion track. Where Drake needed to employ Ty Dolla $ign as a ghostly backup vocalist, Jacquees plays both roles on his rendition. Melodically, the 4275 singer doesn’t add anything new to the proceedings, but his voice does show effortless confidence. ‘Quees doesn’t show up Drake, exactly, but he gets mighty close, which is probably why some labels aren’t keen on the idea of Quemixes.

Last Wednesday, September 26, Jacquees was trending on Twitter thanks to his remix of Ella Mai’s “Trip.” The Cash Money singer released his rendition of the song on September 1, but it was scrubbed from his YouTube and SoundCloud accounts and he quote tweeted a story from a South African online news and media aggregator, which claimed he was forced to remove the song from the internet after it received “more attention than the original.”

Disgruntled fans started to blame Mai, along with her label 10 Summers/Interscope Records. In a statement to Billboard, a Jacquees rep explained away the controversy.

“We love Ella and are cool with her team as well,” the statement read. “He has been releasing not only Quemix songs but entire projects with remixes of other artists’ songs ranging back to 2013. This was an act of genuine support and should not turn into negativity for either of the artist or from their supporters.”

Mustard, the founder of 10 Summers, also released a statement to clear up the accusations against Mai.

“Our artists don’t send cease and desists, we do,” Mustard wrote on Twitter. “When you monetize content you don’t own you are stealing and no one steals from 10 Summers. Ella had no say in the matter and any platform reporting any differently is spreading falsities.”