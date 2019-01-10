Jacquees Announces ‘4275’ Tour

The R&B singer Jacquees will open 2019 with a 22-date tour in support of his 4275 album and his Lost at Sea 2 release with Birdman. The crooner opens his trek January 11 in Salt Lake City, jumps over to California for seven different performances, and wraps up on the East Coast at the beginning of March. Jacquees will be supported by TK Kravitz — his duet partner on “Ocean” — and Bluff City, a vocal ensemble that hopes to revive the glory days of Nineties R&B groups.
Jacquees is currently enjoying his fourth radio hit, “You,” which reached more than 13 million listeners through the airwaves last week. The single also appeared on the bonus edition of 4275, the singer’s official debut album, which was released in June. Jacquees followed that with Lost at Sea 2 in November. He plans to release a new album in 2019, which makes sense as a way to capitalize on the attention — both good and bad — he received recently after calling himself the “King of R&B” in his generation.
“I really just saved R&B,” the singer told Rolling Stone. “So everybody who do R&B should be in the studio right now. ‘Cause they paying attention to R&B right now, and they doing it for me.”
Jacquees Tour Dates
January 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
January 12 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
January 17 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
January 18 – Oakland, CA @ Grand Live At Venue Oakland
January 19 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
January 20 – Fresno, CA @ Industry Commerce Building
January 21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
January 23 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues San Diego
January 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo By Microsoft
January 26 – Detroit, MI @ Music Hall Center For The Performing Arts
January 29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
January 31 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon
February 2 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
February 8 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
February 13 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland
February 14 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston
February 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
February 16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
February 24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
February 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
February 27 – Richmond, VA @ The National
March 3 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
