Jacquees Announces ‘4275’ Tour

The R&B singer Jacquees will open 2019 with a 22-date tour in support of his 4275 album and his Lost at Sea 2 release with Birdman. The crooner opens his trek January 11 in Salt Lake City, jumps over to California for seven different performances, and wraps up on the East Coast at the beginning of March. Jacquees will be supported by TK Kravitz — his duet partner on “Ocean” — and Bluff City, a vocal ensemble that hopes to revive the glory days of Nineties R&B groups.

Jacquees is currently enjoying his fourth radio hit, “You,” which reached more than 13 million listeners through the airwaves last week. The single also appeared on the bonus edition of 4275, the singer’s official debut album, which was released in June. Jacquees followed that with Lost at Sea 2 in November. He plans to release a new album in 2019, which makes sense as a way to capitalize on the attention — both good and bad — he received recently after calling himself the “King of R&B” in his generation.

“I really just saved R&B,” the singer told Rolling Stone. “So everybody who do R&B should be in the studio right now. ‘Cause they paying attention to R&B right now, and they doing it for me.”

Jacquees Tour Dates

January 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

January 12 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

January 17 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

January 18 – Oakland, CA @ Grand Live At Venue Oakland

January 19 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

January 20 – Fresno, CA @ Industry Commerce Building

January 21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

January 23 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues San Diego

January 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo By Microsoft

January 26 – Detroit, MI @ Music Hall Center For The Performing Arts

January 29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

January 31 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon

February 2 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater

February 8 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

February 13 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland

February 14 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston

February 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

February 16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

February 24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

February 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

February 27 – Richmond, VA @ The National

March 3 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring