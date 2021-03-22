Jacob Collier Announces 2022 North American Tour

Jacob Collier has announced a North American tour that will kick off in spring 2022.

The Djesse World Tour will open with a European leg in February, with the North American run beginning April 2nd at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon. The trek will wrap May 21st at the Newport Music Hall in Columbus, Ohio, before Collier returns to the U.K. for a string of shows there.

Tickets will go on sale via Collier’s website on March 26th at 10 a.m. local time. Last September, Collier partnered with the ticketing tech platform, Lyte, which allowed fans to gain early access tickets before the dates were announced; those that reserved tickets will be eligible for a special presale running March 24th at 10 a.m. local time through March 25th at 10 p.m. local time.

“This is just the beginning,” Collier said in a statement. “I’ll be announcing a myriad more shows in many other parts of the world in due course, including Asia, South America, Australia, [New Zealand], Africa, India, and more. I have honestly never been more excited for anything in my entire life. I cannot wait for this blazing light at the end of the tunnel.”

Collier recently picked up his fifth Grammy Award, winning Best Arrangement for “He Won’t Hold You,” featuring Rapsody, off his 2020 album, Djesse Vol. 3. The LP was also up for Album of the Year, while the track “All I Need,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Mahalia, was nominated for Best R&B Performance.

Jacob Collier North American Tour Dates 2022

April 2 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

April 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

April 6 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

April 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

April 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

April 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

April 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

April 16 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

April 20 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre (Early Show)

April 20 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre (Late Show)

April 22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

April 23 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

April 24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

April 26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

April 27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

April 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

April 30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

May 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

May 3 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club (Early Show)

May 3 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club (Late Show)

May 4 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

May 8 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 10 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 11 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

May 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

May 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

May 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

May 19 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

May 20 – Nashville, TN @ Wildhorse Saloon

May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall