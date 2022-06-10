Jacob Collier Enlists John Mayer, Lizzy McAlpine for Tender New Song ‘Never Gonna Be Alone’

Jacob Collier seeks comfort in a time of isolation and loss on new song “Never Gonna Be Alone” featuring Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer. It’s Collier’s first official single since he dropped 2020’s Diesse Vol. 3.

The tender ballad finds Collier and McAlpine trading verses on the song they cowrote over Mayer’s guitar. The cowriters’ voices intermingle on the chorus: “Take me back to the window/Take me back to the door/You’ll be right where I left you/Sitting on the floor/No I’m never gonna be alone.”

“To have the masterful John Mayer lend such pristinely dulcet guitar tones to the song is a surreal thrill for me, having grown up listening to his music in such a deep way,” Collier tells Rolling Stone. “His sound is utterly uniquely his, and it’s the most amazing feeling to have had him join Lizzy and me in the creation of this song.”

Collier added in a statement that he and McAlpine cowrote the track during lockdown last year. “I wanted to explore the deep, vivid emotional world of isolation, loss and memory, blurring the lines between reality and imagination, by piecing together a tapestry of soft orchestral sounds,” he said. “It speaks to my experience of the world as a hugely beautiful and fragile place, and has helped me process some of the grief I think we’re all feeling for our pasts and futures, in a myriad of different ways.”

Last month, Collier wrapped up a North American tour. His U.K. and European leg of the tour begins this month, with dates through the summer and fall.