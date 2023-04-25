fbpixel
Jackson Wang Bares His Teeth in New ‘Cheetah’ Single

The singer's new track follows his stunning Coachella 2023 performance with Ciara
Jackson Wang's New ‘Cheetah’ Single Follows Coachella Success
Jackson Wang performs in the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Jackson Wang, of the K-pop group GOT7, released his new single “Cheetah” alongside a music video on Monday. The visual features the singer surrounded by fanged dancers as he they sway across the screen, and wraps with a teaser for “Magic Man 2.”

“She’s a cheetah, grown man-eater/Sink her teeth in ’til you think you need her,” sings Wang for the chorus. “She’s a keeper, ’til she leaves ya/She’ll break your heart in someone else’s T-shirt.”

His new track follows his memorable performance during Weekend Two of Coachella. After becoming the first Chinese artist to take the stage at the festival last year, Wang commanded the stage with his hypnotic visual interludes and brought on Ciara as a surprise guest during Missy Elliot’s “Lose Control.” Ciara and Wang performed a medley of “Level Up” and “Goodies,” before debuting their new collab track “Slow.”

On Monday morning, Wang referenced “Magic Man 2” on Twitter as a potential follow-up to his 2022 his sophomore album Magic Man. “Hope u all can relate to my work, can’t wait to see ur reactions,” wrote the singer.

His new song comes ahead of his North American tour tomorrow kicking off on April 26 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Wang spoke about the meaning behind his album’s title. “I want people to think of Magic Man, like anybody can be the Magic Man. I think a Magic Man to everybody is the ultimate form of yourself, of fighting through everything,” said the artist. “Your loneliness, your sadness, your obstacles. You’ve just got to fight through that and be you. And then you’re the Magic Man.”

