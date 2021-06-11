 Jackson Browne Performs 'My Cleveland Heart' on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
Watch Jackson Browne Perform ‘My Cleveland Heart’ on ‘Kimmel’

New album Downhill From Everywhere out July 23rd

Jackson Browne performed his new single “My Cleveland Heart,” from his upcoming album Downhill From Everywhere, during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

Browne and his backing musicians congregated on a soundstage to deliver the track that was inspired by a Cleveland factory that produces artificial hearts.

In the music video for “My Cleveland Heart,” Browne undergoes open-heart surgery, with the singer essentially handing off the organ to a nurse played by Phoebe Bridgers, who then eats it.

“I thought it was really appropriate to take out my worn-out, useless heart and hand it to Phoebe,” Browne told Rolling Stone of the gesture. “Who better to hand [it] to than somebody young, strong, and possibly as cynical as me?”

Browne previously shared “A Little Too Soon” and the title track from the pandemic-delayed Downhill From Everywhere, originally due out last fall but will instead arrive July 23rd. Soon after, Browne will embark on his rescheduled tour with James Taylor.

