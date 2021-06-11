Watch Jackson Browne Perform ‘My Cleveland Heart’ on ‘Kimmel’

Jackson Browne performed his new single “My Cleveland Heart,” from his upcoming album Downhill From Everywhere, during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

Browne and his backing musicians congregated on a soundstage to deliver the track that was inspired by a Cleveland factory that produces artificial hearts.

In the music video for “My Cleveland Heart,” Browne undergoes open-heart surgery, with the singer essentially handing off the organ to a nurse played by Phoebe Bridgers, who then eats it.

“I thought it was really appropriate to take out my worn-out, useless heart and hand it to Phoebe,” Browne told Rolling Stone of the gesture. “Who better to hand [it] to than somebody young, strong, and possibly as cynical as me?”

Browne previously shared “A Little Too Soon” and the title track from the pandemic-delayed Downhill From Everywhere, originally due out last fall but will instead arrive July 23rd. Soon after, Browne will embark on his rescheduled tour with James Taylor.