Watch Jackson Browne Celebrate Haiti in ‘Love Is Love’ Video

Jackson Browne honors the resilience of Haiti in the video for his recent song, “Love Is Love,” released last month. The track will appear on the upcoming benefit album, Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit, Vol. 1, out January 31st, 2020 from Artists for Peace and Justice via Arts Music

“Love Is Love” is a mellow but moving tune, with Browne’s guitar tumbling over soft percussion. The video boasts footage of daily life from around Haiti, which complement Browne’s lyrics, like, “Raising up the future from the rubble of the past,” and, “Here they say ‘l’espoir fait vivre,’ ‘hope makes life.'”

Browne wrote “Love Is Love” with David Belle back in November 2016, saying the song “contains some of my immediate impressions of Haiti, but especially the spirit I saw there in the faces of families, children and lovers, as they take on the challenges of rebuilding their country in the face of multiple disasters.”

Along with Browne, Let the Rhythm Lead features contributions from Paul Beaubrun, Habib Koité, Jenny Lewis, Raúl Rodríguez, Jonathan Russell, Jonathan Wilson and members of the Haitian roots band Lakou Mizik. Along with sharing the “Love Is Love” video, Artists for Peace and Justice also shared a short documentary that delves into the making of Let the Rhythm Lead.