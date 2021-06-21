Jackson Browne Announces ‘Evening With’ Tour Dates for September

Jackson Browne has announced his Evening With tour, featuring Browne backed by his full band. The tour will be in support of his upcoming album Downhill From Everywhere, originally scheduled for last fall but delayed due to the pandemic; the album will now be out July 23rd via Inside Recordings.

Kicking off with a standalone show in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on August 8th, the Evening With tour will resume on September 5th at the Santa Barbara Bowl, and will run through September 20th with a final show at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, Mexico. The tour will fall in between Browne’s concert dates with James Taylor on his own tour, which will run through July and August, pause in September, and resume in October.

Last month, Browne released the Downhill From Everywhere single “My Cleveland Heart.” The music video, directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame, features a cameo from Phoebe Bridgers.

“I thought it was really appropriate to take out my worn-out, useless heart and hand it to Phoebe,” Browne told Rolling Stone of the gesture. “Who better to hand [it] to than somebody young, strong, and possibly as cynical as me?”

“My Cleveland Heart” follows the singles “A Little Soon to Say” and “Downhill From Everywhere.”

Jackson Browne Evening With Tour Dates

August 8 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Grand Theater

September 5 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 8 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 10 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage

September 11 – Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor Arena

September 14 – Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

September 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

September 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium