Jackson Browne Drops ‘A Little Soon to Say’ to Help Us Through COVID-19

Shortly after testing positive for COVID-19, Jackson Browne dropped a new song, “A Little Soon to Say.” The track will be available digitally on Friday, March 27th, and is featured on his upcoming album, slated for October 9th.

“I wanna see you holding out your light/I wanna see you light the way,” he sings over a subtle, sparkling arrangement. “But whether everything will be alright/It’s just a little soon to say.”

“A Little Soon to Say” was actually written prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but Browne thought it appropriate to release now. “I thought, ‘Just do that now,’ ” he tells Rolling Stone. “Just put it out now while these things are so uncertain.”

The track was inspired by the current generation and the environment. “[I was] thinking about the generation — the Parkland students, and Greta Thunberg, and the young people who have been very vocal, saying, ‘You’re not making any real attempt to change things in a way for us to have the planet you had.’ How do you pass this mess on to the next generation, the future generations?” he says.

“A Little Soon to Say” is the B side to Browne’s upcoming single “Downhill From Everywhere.” The songs will be out on vinyl and CD on May 29th and are currently available for pre-order on Browne’s website.

Browne is scheduled to embark on a joint tour with James Taylor this summer, kicking off in New Orleans on May 15th. Taylor announced on Wednesday that he donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Browne, he’s currently at home under quarantine, where he’s been the past 10 days with mild symptoms. He’s been occupying himself phoning friends, watching movies, and reading New York Times op-eds on the virus.

“It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through,” he says. “Our experiences will be helpful for others to know. I don’t think my case is that important, but it might be helpful to know that some people don’t get this really bad. The idea that we can contribute to the overall herd immunity. You get over this as quickly as you can and be available to help others.”