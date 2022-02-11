Jack White’s Latest, ‘Fear of the Dawn,’ Is a Big Riff Ripper With a Fittingly Chaotic Video

Jack White has released a bruising new song, “Fear of the Dawn,” the title track from his first of two 2022 albums, which will arrive on April 8.

“Fear of the Dawn” finds White back in his always bountiful hard rock bag, pairing a heavy lead riff with some wild theremin action and spending as much time singing as he does shredding. White also directed the music video for “Fear of the Dawn,” which boasts a grit-caked blue, black, and white color palette and captures White and his backing band performing the song at an appropriately tight, chaotic angle.

“Fear of the Dawn” follows “Love Is Selfish,” which White released back in January and will appear on his other 2022 album, Entering Heaven Alive, out July 22. The two tracks, however, will also comprise a limited-edition seven-inch single pressed on tri-color vinyl that will only be available at Third Man Records locations in Nashville, Detroit, and London on Feb. 19.

Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive mark White’s first solo releases since 2018’s Boarding House Reach, while in 2019 he reunited with the Raconteurs for their first album in a decade. Tying the two new solo albums together will be White’s 2021 single, “Taking Me Back”: Fear of the Dawn will open with the regular version of the song, while Entering Heaven Alive will close with a different version, “Taking Me Back (Gently).”

White will embark on a North American tour in support of the two albums this spring. The run kicks off April 8 in Detroit and wraps June 11 in Broomfield, Colorado. A second, shorter leg will launch in August.