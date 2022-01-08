 Jack White Previews Tour With 'Taking Me Back' Rehearsal Video - Rolling Stone
Jack White Previews Upcoming Tour With ‘Taking Me Back’ Rehearsal Video

Supply Chain Issues Tour kicks off April 8, the same day Fear of the Dawn – the first of White’s two 2022 albums – is released

Jack White has given fans a preview of his upcoming Supply Chain Issues Tour with a “private rehearsal” video of his recent single “Taking Me Back.”

Directed by White and filmed at Third Man Records’ Blue Room, the guitarist and his new touring band — Dominic Davis, Quincy McCrary, and Daru Jones — rip through the first track off Fear of the Dawn, the first of two albums White is releasing in 2022; Fear of the Dawn arrives April 8, with Entering Heaven Alive following on July 22.

White also spoke to Los Angeles’ Alt 98.7 about his new albums and the upcoming trek — his first tour in four years — which hits clubs, amphitheaters, and arenas nationwide beginning April 8.

“This first [album] is Fear of the Dawn and it’s really hard, there’s hard-hitting tracks like ‘Taking Me Back,’ and the other album [Entering Heaven Alive] is really mellow, it’s almost like a Sunday morning album to me,” White said. “I didn’t get in and do it all at once, either. It was sporadic bursts here and there… then I found myself in the studio every day for weeks. It was cathartic for me.”

White also said that a new single from Entering Heaven Alive would arrive next week, despite its July release date, and that the tour’s setlists would draw from all eras of his catalog.

