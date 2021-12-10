Jack White Maps Out Supply Chain Issues Tour in Support of 2022 LPs

Jack White will embark on a U.S. tour in 2022 — his first headlining trek in four years — in support of his upcoming LPs Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

The first leg of the Supply Chain Issues Tour kicks off April 8 and 9 with a pair of intimate record release parties at White’s hometown Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit to celebrate the arrival of Fear of the Dawn.

The tour will then take the stage at a variety of different-sized venues, from smaller theaters like Washington, D.C’s the Anthem and Atlanta’s Tabernacle to arenas like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, and amphitheaters and the High Water Fest in between.

The 32-date spring tour concludes June 11 in Broomfield, Colorado, at which point White will spend much of the summer touring in Europe before returning to the U.S. — following the July 22 release of Entering Heaven Alive — for an additional 11 shows in August. Check out White’s site for on-sale information.

Jack White Tour Dates

April 8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

April 9 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 3 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

June 4 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 6 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 7 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

June 8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre