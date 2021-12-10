Jack White Maps Out Supply Chain Issues Tour in Support of 2022 LPs

Jack White will embark on a U.S. tour in 2022 — his first headlining trek in four years — in support of his upcoming LPs Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.
The first leg of the Supply Chain Issues Tour kicks off April 8 and 9 with a pair of intimate record release parties at White’s hometown Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit to celebrate the arrival of Fear of the Dawn.
The tour will then take the stage at a variety of different-sized venues, from smaller theaters like Washington, D.C’s the Anthem and Atlanta’s Tabernacle to arenas like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, and amphitheaters and the High Water Fest in between.
The 32-date spring tour concludes June 11 in Broomfield, Colorado, at which point White will spend much of the summer touring in Europe before returning to the U.S. — following the July 22 release of Entering Heaven Alive — for an additional 11 shows in August. Check out White’s site for on-sale information.
Jack White Tour Dates
April 8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
April 9 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *
April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
June 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
June 3 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
June 4 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 6 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
June 7 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
June 8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center
August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre