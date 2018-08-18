Jack White Stages Free Concert for Tesla Employees at California Plant

Jack White staged a private concert for Tesla workers Friday at the electric-car manufacturer’s plant in Fremont, California, where the rocker also test drove an upcoming Tesla model.

“I am a huge fanatic and supporter of everything Tesla has been doing since day one,” White said in a statement. “I’m proud to say I was one of the first Model S owners in Nashville, which I think is the greatest automobile ever made. It’s been a thought of mine for a few years now that I would love to do a free concert for the employees at the Fremont factory.”

The concert was reportedly envisioned to lift the spirits of Tesla workers as they continue work on the new Tesla Model S after falling behind in the production schedule, the Detroit Free Press reports.

White continued, “I believe that what Tesla is doing is so important for the future of how we look at car design itself. The added benefits of its help towards fixing climate change and taking the world away from the internal combustion engine are incredible. Making cars that are safer for the occupants and others on the road also fulfill the pioneered dreams of automobile entrepreneur, Preston Tucker, which ultimately is the definition of the American dream. I’m very excited to play for Tesla’s employees who are doing so much good for the progression of technology and the world right now.”

White previously called Tesla chairman Elon Musk “the Henry Ford of the 21st Century.” The free concert capped what Musk called an “intense time” for Tesla: Musk has faced Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny over a tweet about taking Tesla private that caused the company’s stock to surge and then drop. In an interview with the New York Times, Musk was also forced to shrug off accusations of drug use, both from his suggested $420 stock price as well as allegations from his unexpected houseguest Azealia Banks.