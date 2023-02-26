fbpixel
Jack White Joins the ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club With Electrifying Performances

Rocker delivers "Taking Me Back"/"Fear of the Dawn" medley, "A Tip From Me to You" during his fifth visit to late-night series
Jack White
Jack White Saturday Night Live

Jack White delivered an electrifying performance as musical guest on the Woody Harrelson-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, an appearance that allowed the rocker to join the series’ prestigious Five-Timers Club.

White opened with a ferocious medley of “Taking Me Back” and “Fear of the Dawn,” the opening two tracks from his 2022 album Fear of the Dawn. White and his band followed that up by slightly quieting things down with a rollicking rendition of “A Tip From You to Me,” a cut off his other 2022 LP Entering Heaven Alive.

Before “Taking Me Back”/”Fear of the Dawn,” Harrelson — who also became a Five-Timer on Saturday — stopped mid-introduction to ask if White would also receive one of those jackets that SNL gifts to its five-time guests. It turns out he would: As the cast and guests gathered for the end credits wave-off, the five-time jackets were given to both White and Harrelson, who received his from surprise guest and five-timer Scarlett Johansson.

White made his first SNL appearance in 2002 while with the White Stripes; the late John McCain guest-hosted that episode. Solo SNL visits followed in 2012, 2018, and 2020. The hosts for those episodes: Lindsey Lohan, John Mulaney, and Bill Burr respectively.

