Jack White Replaces Morgan Wallen as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

Jack White has replaced Morgan Wallen as the musical guest for the October 10th episode of Saturday Night Live, joining host Bill Burr.

Wallen was set to make his debut on the show this Saturday, before a video surfaced of the country artist at a party without a mask. SNL then uninvited Wallen from the show due to his disregard for Covid-19 safety measures. The Tennessee native later filmed an apology video from his hotel room and posted it to Instagram.

“I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday and I got a call from the show letting me know that I would no longer be able to play. And that’s because of Covid protocols, which I understand,” he said. “I am not positive for Covid, but my actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted and they’ve obviously affected my long term goals and my dreams.”

He continued, “I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing these opportunities, and I let them down.”

The October 10th episode will mark White’s third solo appearance on SNL as a musical guest and his fourth appearance overall. He is set to release a White Stripes compilation album, The White Stripes Greatest Hits, on December 4th via his own Third Man Records.