Hear Jack White’s Raconteurs Return With First New Songs in 10 Years

“Sunday Driver,” “Now That You’re Gone” expected to appear on group’s forthcoming album

Brendan Benson Left and Jack White Right of the Us Rock Group the Raconteurs Perform at the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland Late 07 July 2008 the Montreux Jazz Festival Runs From July 4 to July 19 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008

Jack White's side-project the Raconteurs unveiled two new songs, "Sunday Driver" and "Now That You're Gone," their first in over a decade.

Sandro Campardo/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Jack White’s long-dormant band the Raconteurs have returned with their first new music in 10 years, sharing two songs, “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone.”

“Sunday Driver” boasts a rocksteady rumble of thumping drums and crunching guitars, though the song also veers into more surreal and serene spaces. During the psych-tinged mid-section, Jack White and the rest of the group sing in hypnotic harmony, “Let’s take a drive, let’s take our time/ Paying no mind to people behind/ The road stretches wide, you’re close by my side/ Let’s kill some time, let’s go for a drive.”

“Now That You’re Gone,” meanwhile, moves deftly between a stripped-down blues stomper – complete with call-and-response guitar riffs and flute trills – and a swaying soul ballad.

“Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone” will comprise a new seven-inch single that will be included in the next installment of the Third Man Records Vault Series, a 10th anniversary reissue of the Raconteurs’ 2008 album, Consolers of the Lonely. The Raconteurs – which also boasts Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler – recorded the new cuts during sessions for their forthcoming album, which is expected to arrive 2019.

