Jack White Plots New Live EP, Doc ‘Kneeling at the Anthem D.C.’

Jack White will release a new live EP and concert documentary, Jack White: Kneeling at the Anthem D.C., September 21st via Amazon.

Kneeling at the Anthem captures White’s May 30th performance at the titular Washington D.C. venue in support of his latest album, Boarding House Reach. It will also include segments in which White and his band tour local D.C. spots, as well as footage from a surprise performance at Woodrow Wilson High School. The musician shared a teaser for the doc, which alternates between clips of the raucous performance at the Anthem and head-banging students at Woodrow Wilson High.

To accompany the film, White will release a six-track live EP featuring cuts from his set at the Anthem. The track list primarily features songs off Boarding House Reach, though it also includes the White Stripes’ “Icky Thump.” The EP’s first single, “Connected By Love,” is available on Amazon Music.

White’s longtime collaborator Emmett Malloy directed Kneeling at the Anthem D.C. Malloy previously helmed the White Stripes’ 2009 documentary, Under Great White Northern Lights.

White released Boarding House Reach, his third solo album, in March. The musician has a few more U.S. dates scheduled for September, after which he’ll spend the rest of the fall touring Europe and Canada.

Jack White Kneeling at the Anthem D.C. EP Track List

1. “Corporation” (Live)

2. “Over and Over and Over” (Live)

3. “Blunderbuss” (Live)

4. “Ice Station Zebra” (Live)

5. “Connected By Love” (Live)

6. “Icky Thump” (Live)